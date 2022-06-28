A bullet hole in the Juvenile Detention Center window. A probation officer was injured in the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a probation officer at the Juvenile Detention Center on Indy’s near northeast side was shot and injured after someone fired a gun through one of the center’s windows.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:07 p.m. at the detention center which is located at 25th and Keystone Avenue.

Police said a woman was at her desk when at least one bullet struck the window and caused her minor injury. Police said the woman was in good condition, however, and was not transported to a hospital.

Police said the woman had been in an office within the building and no juveniles housed at the detention center were in the vicinity when the shooting occurred.

Officers are still working to determine where the shot was fired from and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.