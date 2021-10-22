Speedway police searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for 2 armed gas station robberies

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway police are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for two armed robberies at gas stations in recent weeks.

“I think anytime someone walks into a gas station, and pulls out a gun, and sticks that in someone’s face, it’s a bold move,” said Lt. Jim Thiele with the Speedway Police Department. “In both of [the incidents], the suspect was armed with a weapon, and in both, the suspect had a backpack that was utilized.”

The incidents happened at Speedway gas stations on 10th Street and on 16th Street. In both incidents, the man came in with a gun and asked for cash. There have been a few gas station robberies in the Indy area recently, including one in Lawrence that resulted in a clerk being shot in the head. Speedway police are looking into any possible connections.

“We are aware there were some other gas station robberies within central Indiana locations. We understand there could well be connections between these robberies, but at this point we have not reached a conclusion as to those things. We would not speculate on that,” explained Lt. Thiele.

Jennifer Carney works at the Speedway location on 10th Street. While she wasn’t there during the incident, she did hear about the situation from her coworker. She can empathize with him. She says more than 20 years ago, she was caught in an armed robbery while working at another gas station.

“Two minutes in and out. It was that quick,” said Carney about the recent robbery. “It’s terrifying for them to hit one store and then a couple days later wind up hitting another store.”

Carney says often Speedway police make a point to stop in and check on their clerks just to make sure they are safe. She believes more could be done to keep gas station employees from getting in harm’s way.

“How come we don’t have that protection glass around us? Some of the other Speedways have them. Why can’t we get them?” questioned Carney. “Hopefully they catch the guy, and no one gets hurt in the process.”

Exterior cameras snagged video of a light colored sedan. Speedway police believe that is the suspect’s vehicle. They also say gas stations can be easy targets for crooks because they are often open late at night. This means there may be less people inside who decide to be a hero, and foil their plans.