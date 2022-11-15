SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Terre Haute man suspected of dealing methamphetamine was arrested in Sullivan County Monday after a traffic stop, Indiana State Police announced Tuesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper pulled over a vehicle on S.R. 54, near Section Street in Sullivan, for exceeding the speed limit, said ISP.

State police noted that the trooper observed “criminal indicators” during a conversation with the driver — 28-year-old Jonathan Clymer, of Terre Haute — and the passenger — 28-year-old Isaac Bradbury, of Dugger.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found about 12 grams of methamphetamine, 67 hypodermic syringes, drug paraphernalia, anabolic steroids and a large amount of small plastic baggies, according to ISP.

Clymer and Bradbury were arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail without incident.

Clymer was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of anabolic steroids, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of paraphernalia and arson (warrant).

Bradbury was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe and possession of paraphernalia.