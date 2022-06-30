INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting late Wednesday night on the city’s near east side, near Keystone Ave. and Prospect St.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Harlan St. on a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are talking with witnesses and officers are canvassing the surrounding area for clues.

Police also are investigating a second shooting that happened just a couple of blocks away in the 2400 block of Prospect St. A male victim was located there with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are working to determine if the two shootings might be related.