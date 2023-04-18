KOKOMO, Ind. — More thieves tied to a South American theft group have been busted in Kokomo after reportedly stealing wallets out of old women’s purses while they were out shopping.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, three women who authorities determined were from Chile were arrested on Monday in connection to the robberies. They face charges of theft, fraud and racketeering.

Police identified the three suspected thieves as Mayorie Polet Fernandez-Ormeno, 34; Jennifer Elizabeth Valenzuela-Guajardo, 37; and Angie Fernandez-Mella, 24.

Police said the three women were identified as being part of the “South American Theft Group” and were driving a rented 2023 GMC Acadia that had the license plate covered in order to avoid detection.

Police said the women stole from numerous elderly women with reports stretching back to January of 2022. The thieves reportedly distracted the older victims while they were shopping and then stole wallets out of their purses. The thieves would then use the credit cards from the stolen wallets to purchase prepaid gift cards.

Police said the women were in possession of fake identifications from Puerto Rico and had numerous stolen credit cards on them at the time of their arrest along with cash and more than $85,000 in prepaid gift cards.

According to police, the women were also in possesion of stolen property relating to theft cases in Indiana, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

The arrests are just the latest in the Central Indiana area where thieves tied to the South American Theft Group have been caught operating. Just recently, a victim in Greenfield said thieves tied to the group stole her jewelry. A string of home burglaries in Fishers was also believed to be perpetrated by members of the South American gang.