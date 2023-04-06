GREENFIELD, Ind. — Five foreigns nationlists who police say are part of a South American theft gang were arrested after a burglary last week in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the five men were part of a criminal gang referred to as “South American Theft Group,” or SATG. These gangs are said to target people of Asian and Indian descent and commit burglaries of their homes while they are away, Greenfield police said.

Police said these five arrests stem from the burglary of a Greenfield home that occurred on March 28 on Collins Way. The victims weren’t home at the time of the burglary but returned later to find their rear door damaged and several items missing from their house.

Police credited technology and “good old fashioned police work” as leading to the arrest. After a suspect vehicle was identified, police tracked down the vehicle and took all five men into custody in Jasper County on I-65.

Items stolen from the Greenfield home were found in the vehicle, according to police.

All five South American men are being held at the Hancock County Jail. Formel charges will be filed by the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office.

The men facing charges for the burglary are: Miguel Alfonso Lozano-Pineda, 37; Bairon Estiven Vasquez-Ortiz, 29; John Alexander Ruiz Acero, 40; Camilo Andres Marique-Barrera, 25; and William Alberto Guzman-Castano, 30.