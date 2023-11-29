KOKOMO, Ind. — Five more members of the South American Theft Group have been arrested in Kokomo after police received a tip about a burglary on Tuesday.

These latest arrests bring the total to 15 members of the theft group arrested by the Kokomo Police Department in 2023 alone.

According to the police department, detectives responded to the 600 block of S. Jay Street on Tuesday on report of the robbery. Detectives were told a white BMW was involved and contained members of the South American Theft Group who were committing the burglary.

As police arrived on scene, three men were spotted fleeing to the BMW and jumping into the vehicle which then sped away. Police pursued the BMW for a short time on the city’s northeast side before the BMW stopped and all four male occupants fled on foot.

Kokomo police apprehended three of the men a few blocks from where they fled from the BMW. Police said the fourth man was caught after getting into a maroon Mazda that was also involved in the crime.

In total, police arrested four men and one woman in connection to the burglary. All five are reportedly members of the South American Theft Group with four of the individuals having ties to Columbia.

Misael Valencia-Ariza, 37, of Columbia/Chicago

Raul Albarracin, 39, Columbia/Chicago

Alvarado Castaneda-Guzman, 39, of Columbia

Jairo Vargas, 40, of Columbia

Valery Gallo-Bello, 21, of Chicago

Valery Gallo-Bello Jairo Vargas Alvarado Castaneda-Guzman Raul Albarracin Misael Valencia-Ariza

This isn’t the first time the South American Theft Group has been caught committing crimes in Howard County.

In April, three South American women were arrested after attempting to steal from women’s purses at a local grocery store. In August, two women and a man were arrested in Michigan on warrants out of Howard County for credit card thefts.

Members of the group have also targeted Hamilton County in the past year.