INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a juvenile male was hurt after shots were fired at an east side home early Monday morning.

IMPD was called to a home on Manor Court, near E. 32nd and Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

Police say a family was sleeping inside a home, when someone from outside fired shots at the house.

A boy inside the home suffered a graze wound. He was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

It’s unknow if the shooting was targeted or accidental, however police have said there is no threat to the community.