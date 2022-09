INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning.

A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash.

When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That occupant is said to be deceased, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.