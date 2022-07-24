INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police began receiving reports of a crash on I-65 at the 105.5 marker, southbound.

The calls that dispatch received were reporting that the driver was possibly entrapped and unconscious.

When troopers arrived, they found the passenger car to be severely damaged on the left shoulder of the road. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation by police shows the driver of the vehicle ran off the road to the right side, struck a roadside guardrail, then crossed back across all three lanes, and crashed into the concrete median wall.

Police are unsure of what caused the driver to veer from the road.