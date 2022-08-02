FISHERS, Ind. — Several homes and a vehicle were damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening.

Police responded to several 911 calls about shots fired in the area of E. 131st Street and Promise Road around 11:13 p.m.

Fishers officers found a home in the 10900 block of Veon Drive as well as a car in the driveway that had been struck by bullets. No one at the home was hurt.

Police then found evidence that a nearby home had also been hit by at least one bullet. No one inside that home was hurt either.

Police believe the suspect(s) fled the area in a vehicle. No vehicle description is available at this time. There is no known on-going threat to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone that has information to contact Detective/Sergeant Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.

We are also requesting homeowners in the area check any doorbell or exterior video and contact Fishers Police at 317-773-1282 if they spot any suspicious persons or vehicles.