Police: Male body found in pond after reports of shots fired on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police dive crews located a man’s body in a pond Monday morning after a report of shots fired on the southeast side.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Brookville Road for a report of shots fired in the area.

Police did not find a victim in the surrounding area on the ground, so divers were dispatched to look into a pond to see if a victim was in the water.

Just before 8 a.m., officials confirmed an adult male’s body was found in the water but it is not clear how he died.