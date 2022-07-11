INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for four individuals who entered a beauty store on Indy’s northeast side where they were caught shoplifting and ended up assaulting store employees and even stealing one of their vehicles.

According to a report filed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to King’s Beauty and Fashion located near E. 38th Street and N. Rural Street on reports of a robbery that occurred on July 8 at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Employees of the beauty store told FOX59 that the four individuals who entered the store were caught trying to shoplift and told to leave shortly after they arrived. When the owner asked the suspects to leave, the group became upset and knocked over mannequins on their way out.

Surveillance footage capturing the suspects as they entered the store appears to show two black males and two black females.

Surveillance footage of all four suspects.

A clear photo taken by a store employee of the female suspect who was part of the group who entered the store.

A still shot taken from the surveillance footage that shows one of the suspect driving away in the stolen Kia.

A still shot taken from surveillance footage showing one of the suspects, far right, striking the store employee.

Employees reportedly followed the suspects outside the store in order to retrieve the stolen goods and began filming the suspects with their cellphones. Surveillance footage reveals the confrontation that followed outside the store with several of the suspects becoming upset at being filmed and assaulting several of the employees.

During the assault, a male suspect can be seen taking the car keys from one of the employees who is being hit repeatedly. The footage then shows a male suspect running over to a parked 2014 Kia Forte sedan where he unlocks the vehicle, gets inside, and drives away. The three other suspects then take off after the stolen vehicle, the male on foot while both female suspects are on motorized scooters.

The employee who was beaten and had his car stolen told FOX59 that his wallet, along with an envelope containing cash, was inside the Kia at the time of the theft. The employee also said the thieves tried to use his credit cards but he was able to lock them before they were used.

Employees said the store owner was also assaulted in the attack and that he was “beat pretty bad” and had been bleeding as a result.

IMPD and surveillance footage both confirmed the assault and robbery. At this time, the blue 2014 Kia Forte sedan has not yet been recovered. According to the police report, the Kia has an Indiana license plate with the number PAZ115.

Anyone with information about the stolen Kia or knowledge of the suspects involved in the robbery and assault should reach out to IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.