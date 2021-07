INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say a woman was found shot and burned on the near west side early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue just after 5 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police confirm a woman had been shot as well as burned, although the extent and nature of her burns are unclear.

She was last said to be in “critical” condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.