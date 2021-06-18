Shooting on W. 38th Street, crash on I-465 under investigation by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting and crash on the northwest side.

It began when police received a report of a person shot on W. 38th Street near N. High School Road around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the person was inside a vehicle when shots were fired at the car. The vehicle managed to drive onto I-465 North and ended up crashing against a median wall. The crash was reported at mile marker 17, near the W. 38th entrance ramp.

A woman at the scene told CBS4 crews that her female relative was the person who was shot. She said the woman was taken to the hospital.

