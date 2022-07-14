INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the 1800 block of East Brookside Avenue on the city’s near eastside on a call of a person injured.

Police say other 911 calls came in as a person shot.

When police arrived, they located an adult male victim with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). The victim has been pronounced deceased, according to IMPD.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. There is currently no suspect in custody.

IMPD PIO William Young spoke on-scene and told us that situations like these are difficult for everyone.

“It’s disheartening and frustrating, as you can see by the look on my face,” he said. “Lots of times people ask me what they can do – you can be a good neighbor. We have to come to the realization with trying to deal with conflict without trying to hurt someone.”

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information from IMPD.