Shooting on Keystone Avenue under investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis responded to a shooting originally reported at E. 25th Street and Keystone Avenue overnight Thursday.

Officers were sent to the intersection around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a person shot. According to IMPD, a person was found shot at the intersection of E. 62nd Street and Keystone. That person was said to be in serious condition.

When our crews went to check the scene, they found no police presence at 62nd and Keystone. They did find several police vehicles at the 25th and Keystone location, near the Marion County Juvenile Division building.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.