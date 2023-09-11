INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

At approximately 5:55 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 10100 John Jay Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

In a media notification sent at 5:59 p.m., IMPD initially reported that the person who was shot was in critical condition. In an update sent at 6:15 p.m., police announced that the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD and its night watch team are investigating the incident. Police have indicated that the information they have is preliminary and possibly subject to change.

