1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting claimed one life on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at Creators’ Club around 3:27 p.m. at 2006 E. 46th Street, an area near 46th and Keystone.

After arriving, officers reportedly found an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred inside the business.

This marks the 269th homicide in Indianapolis in 2021. Police said at this point last year, Indianapolis’s homicide number sat at 241.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and the identity of the deceased will be released after next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov.

You may also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.