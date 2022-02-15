INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:05 p.m. in the 5800 block of Sebring Court at an apartment complex near the intersection of 59th Street and Georgetown Road.

Police confirmed a male victim was transported from the scene in critical condition. Police said a black vehicle was reportedly spotted fleeing the scene after the shooting.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the investigation is active and ongoing.

