Scene of the shooting at Riverside Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and injured after a shooting occurred at Riverside Park’s basketball courts on Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called to the park at around 8:48 p.m. on report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and found no victim in the vicinity, however.

Police said the victim, an adult female, wound up at Methodist Hospital. Police are unsure if the victim drove herself or was dropped off at the hospital.

She is listed as being in stable condition.

At this time, police believe the shooting stemmed from a disturbance that occurred on the basketball courts at the park.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.