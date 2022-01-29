Shooting at apartment complex leaves man in critical condition, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Woods at Oak Crossing Apartment complex in Indy’s Northwest side.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 3200 block of Merrick Lane on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital. He is reportedly in critical condition.

Officers ask that if anyone has information related to this shooting, they contact the IMPD Aggravated Assault Unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.