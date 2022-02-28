WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A murder suspect was arrested Friday in Wayne County after yelling at a woman “that he was the devil and to get into his car,” the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

On February 25, deputies were called to the area of Washington Road and West U.S. 40 in Milton on a report of a suspicious person.

WCSD said 49-year-old Jeremy Kelly arrived at a residence and reportedly yelled at a woman, who ran to safety and called 911. Kelly got back in his vehicle and left the area traveling east. The sheriff’s department said deputies later found Kelly on the west side of Richmond, de-escalated the situation and detained him.

Authorities in Portland, Indiana sought Kelly in the murder of his father, which took place earlier that day, WCSD said. The sheriff’s department added that a handgun and a shotgun stolen out of Portland were found in his vehicle.

“Our deputies are devoted to the protection of our community,” said Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter. “I am proud of their quick response to a person clearly threatening our community and of the teamwork between law enforcement agencies that helped prevent additional acts of violence.”