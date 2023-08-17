DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Yorktown man is under arrest after passing out a string of bad checks throughout Delaware County.

Richard E. Kellogg, 33, is charged with multiple felony counts of check fraud and theft. If convicted, Kellogg could face between one and six years in prison.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Kellogg wrote several checks that did not clear due to insufficient funds. Kellogg used these bad checks anyway to pay for various items, including a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, over a period of several months.

Kellogg ended up being arrested on July 13 after he reportedly strung along a car dealership for months on the payment of his truck.

Booking photo of Richard Kellogg (Delaware Co. Sheriff)

The sheriff’s department believes there are even more victims associated with Kellogg’s bad check spree. Anyone who received a check that did not clear due to insufficient funds is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 747-7881 and speak to Sgt. Matt Kubiak at extension 445.