CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. — A Greenfield mother is accused of driving at extremely reckless speeds while intoxicated with an infant in her car, crashing at speeds just shy of 100 miles per hour and causing the child to suffer a “brain bleed” injury.

Megan Noel Baker, 27, is charged with neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person under 18, a Level 6 felony. She also is charged with misdemeanors for OWI, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Booking photo of Megan Noel Baker (Hancock County Jail)

According to court documents, Hancock County sheriff’s deputies were called to 10322 E. U.S. 40 in Charlottesville on Sept. 16 at 2:29 a.m. on report of a serious crash with entrapment. A deputy arrived on scene and found an infant girl harnessed into a car seat inside the crashed Honda Civic, which was inverted.

The infant was rushed away by deputies to an ambulance who then transported the baby girl to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The infant would later be diagnosed with a “brain bleed,” according to court documents.

Deputies investigating the crash scene reported a debris field over 400 feet long. A deputy remarked in a report that most would expect a crash that looked this bad to “have caused fatalities of all the occupants.”

Investigators determined, using data from the Honda Civic, that Baker was traveling 97.6 miles per hour (roughly 47 mph over the speed limit) before she drove into the grassy median, crashed into a road sign, crossed over the embankment, hit another road sign, crossed another embankment, hit another road sign, rolled the car over and then came to a rest on the vehicle’s roof in an eastbound lane of U.S. 40.

Deputies who spoke to Baker after the crash noted the smell of alcohol on her breath. Three opened shooters of “99 Brand” liquor were found in her purse along with THC vape pens, according to documents. An empty can of Coor’s Light was also found in the car.

A blood test determined that Baker’s blood alcohol content was .183 percent, according to court documents, more than double the legal limit of .08 percent.

A witness told police that Baker’s Honda Civic was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed heading westbound on U.S. 40. Baker reportedly initiated her turn signal before driving into the grassy center median while still traveling nearly 100 mph, leaving a trail of destruction for more than 400 feet before the rolling Civic came to a stop.

According to court documents, Baker’s parental rights to the injured infant were revoked by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

If convicted, Baker could face up to six years in prison for her Level 5 felony charge.