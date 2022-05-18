SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 10:17 p.m. on Tuesday at the Conoco Gas Station located at 207 N. Harrison Street. Police said the suspect reportedly entered the store and robbed the employee at gunpoint.

The robbery suspect was described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, medical style mask and dark-colored shorts. After the robbery, the suspect left in an unknown direction.

Robbery suspect (Photo released by Shelbyville PD)

Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this robbery to contact Shelbyville police at (317) 392-2511. Investigators also ask anyone who lives in the area of the gas station to review any security footage they may have to see if any images of the robbery have been captured.

Police advise anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 and not approach him. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.