TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Just after 8:15 p.m. Friday, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office located a vehicle that was registered to a man on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police tried to first conduct a traffic stop near the Benjamin Crossing neighborhood with the driver, Eric Kempf, but Kempf fled the scene in the vehicle. Kempf left the neighborhood and continued to the area west of US 52 between 450 South and 800 South.

The pursuit ended when Kempf drove off of the road into a soybean field and then into a drainage ditch, around 8:30 p.m. Kempf was immediately taken into custody where he was booked in for warrants along with the following new charges: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.