Serial rape suspect used variety of ways to gain access to victims’ homes including posing as utility worker, tree trimmer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced 57 charges for the suspect in a series of rapes across the east side of Indianapolis.

Charges for Darrell Goodlow, 37, include 22 counts of rape, 10 charges of criminal confinement, four counts of strangulation, and one count of killing a domestic animal.

According to IMPD, the rapes under investigation were from August of 2020 to September of 2021. There were eight victims, ranging in age from 60 to 78.

“Our hearts go out to them,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

A probable cause affidavit showed Goodlow sometimes used a knife in the attacks and asked almost all of the victims for money.

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said in one of the attacks, Goodlow posed as a utility worker to try to gain access to the victim’s home. In another instance, he carried tools and equipment to appear as a tree trimmer.

“The suspect frequently used a ruse of some sort to try to gain entry into these homes,” said McCarrt.

In another attack, he knocked on the front door and forced his way through when the victim “turned around to get her hearing aids” according to court documents.

The victims all lived alone except for three who lived in the same home. The trio had a dog, and Goodlow is accused of killing it shortly upon entry. A necropsy of the dog showed it appeared to have died from blunt force trauma.

“He picked a vulnerable set of victims,” McCartt continued. Goodlow was able to spend several hours in each of the victims’ homes as there was no one else in the residence.

Rape kits performed on the victims, as well as a cigarette found at one of the scenes, provided a matching profile of a male suspect.

As CBS4 reported, a fingerprint from the scene of the most recent rape led detectives to Goodlow. Investigators say the suspect moved a fan while at the victim’s home, and crime scene technicians were able to remove a fingerprint from that. The fingerprint then matched the DNA collected as evidence throughout the course of the investigation.

The case is ongoing, and police have not ruled out whether Goodlow may be a suspect in unsolved sexual assault cases.

Those looking for resources can always contact IMPD Victim Assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 317-327-3811. Legacy House, Children’s Bureau, Families First, and ICESAHT (Indiana Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking) are other resources for survivors and for those who have experienced trauma.