INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend 12 and a half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing four Indiana banks in the fall of 2021.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Jaquan Lavon Smith, 31, was caught by FBI agents on Oct. 18, 2021, after making a getaway from his fourth bank robbery within a 14-day span.

FBI agents located more than $7,000 in cash on Smith at the time of his arrest. They also found the note he used during his most recent robbery of a BMO Harris bank in Indianapolis.

Smith pleaded guilty to robbing four Indiana banks between Oct. 4, 2021, and Oct. 18, 2021. The banks Smith robbed were located in Indianapolis, Bainbridge and Lawrence.

These were just the latest in a long line of bank robberies perpetrated by Smith, however.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Smith robbed six banks in Indianapolis and one in Hamilton County over a 22-day span in the summer of 2018. Smith is also accused of crossing state lines and robbing a bank in Wisconsin in 2018.

Smith ended up being convicted in the 2018 Indianapolis robberies and served two years in prison. After serving his sentence, Smith was released on July 30, 2021, on parole. Just eight weeks later, Smith began robbing banks once again until being caught by the FBI.

“Again and again, this career criminal chose to terrorize innocent bank employees in his pursuit of what he believed would be easy cash,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“The reign of terror of the defendant is over thanks to the outstanding investigative work and collaboration of the FBI and our law enforcement partners,” said Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office.

As part of his sentence, Smith was ordered to serve three years on probation after his release from federal prison.