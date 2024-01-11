NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle man was charged after falsely claiming to be a federal agent with the U.S. marshals during an arrest for trespassing.

Court documents explained on Jan. 9, officers were called to the 1700 block of Broad Street on reports of harassment. Dispatch stated a man was attempting to steal items from a store there.

Upon arrival, officers stated the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Eric Marcel Turner claimed to own the store and said it was one of his “estates.”

Officers asked the employee and owner if they wanted Turner on the property or wanted him to be escorted off the premises.

The owner said they’d like Turner to be taken off the property.

Police said when they told Turner that the owners wanted him gone, he said “This is messed up, you can’t trespass me from my own property.”

Turner was told he didn’t own the property and needed to leave. Turner then told police that he owned the New Castle Police Department and would give the officer a “raise.”

Officers told Turner that he had to leave the property once again. At that point, he left the parking lot.

According to probable cause, Turner was seen yelling at other officers moments later. He was then arrested for criminal trespassing.

During the arrest, Turner reportedly told officers that he was a “federal agent from the U.S. Marshalls and that [they] were making a mistake.”

Police said they told Turner that falsely claiming to be a law enforcement officer was a crime and he could get additional charges. They said Turner continued claiming he was a federal agent and owned the estate.

Turner was then taken to the hospital for clearance due to the smell of alcohol on his breath. Officers said Turner once again stated he was a federal agent and said the officers were “selling out to the queen.”

Turner was charged with two Class A misdemeanors: impersonation of a public servant and criminal trespassing.

An initial hearing was held on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.