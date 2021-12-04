Second shooting this week at Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s North side.

Just before 1:00 am, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Lake Nora South Court, on the city’s North side. This is part of the “Lakeside Pointe at Nora” apartment complex where officers located a male victim. The suspect was apprehended at the scene and officers believe there is no active threat to the neighborhood.

This is the second person shot at the apartment complex this week. On Wednesday night, IMPD officers investigated a shooting at the complex after the victim was reported at Eskenazi Hospital.

In addition to the shootings, the Indianapolis Fire Department has responded to over 20 working fires at Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments since the beginning of the year. They have also called EMS more than 55 times to the area so far in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.