Second shooting reported at east side motel in last 4 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting at an east side motel — the second shooting the Budget 8 Inn has seen in the last 4 weeks.

Police were called to the motel in the 6800 block of E. 21st Street just before 2 a.m. One person was found shot and is in critical condition but expected to survive according to police.

In May, a man was shot to death in the motel’s parking lot. Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation.

A man was also killed in November at the Budget 8 Inn. A 29-year-old man was shot in a room and died at the hospital. Police did make an arrest in that shooting.

The Marion County coroner’s office has said the Budget 8 Inn is a common scene for overdose deaths. In fact, another death is under investigation at the motel after a person was found dead last month of a possible overdose.