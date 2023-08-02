INDIANAPOLIS — A second person has been arrested in relation to last month’s shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Elijah Martin.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced that 18-year-old Adrian Bond Jr. was arrested on Wednesday for felony murder and robbery charges.

This comes after 18-year-old Jeremiah Shanks was arrested in relation to the incident. According to previous reports, Shanks was accused of murder and robbery after a shooting at an apartment complex on the near north side of Indianapolis on July 12.

Officers found Martin in a stairwell of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. According to previous reports, Martin died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to court documents, Shanks was charged with two counts of murder, one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Shanks’ pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 26 while his jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 2. No further documents have been filed related to Bond’s alleged involvement.