Search is on for woman accused of using stolen credit card at Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a woman accused of fraud.

Police say the female suspect stole a wallet and then used the victim’s credit card at a Walmart on June 7 around noon.

According to IMPD, the victim confronted the suspect at the Walmart and was then assaulted by the suspect. The suspect was seen leaving the business in a silver Dodge Avenger.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

