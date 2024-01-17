SAINT PAUL, Ind. – A 22-year-old man was charged with child molestation after a 14-year-old girl reportedly gave birth to his daughter.

Court documents detailed a Department of Child Services investigation began at the hospital when the underaged victim had just given birth to a child.

An investigator from the Shelbyville police responded to question both the victim, the victim’s mother and the presumed father of the newborn.

The man accused of molesting the teen was identified as Stephen T. Hamilton, Jr.

Hamilton told police that he knew why he was speaking with them because of his “age.” He added that he considered him and the victim “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

According to the probable cause, Hamilton had been dating the underage victim for nearly two years. He told investigators they met through mutual friends when he turned 20.

Court documents would put the girl around 12 years old at the time.

He alleged that he didn’t know her true age when they met and she claimed to be 16 years old. When she finally told him the truth, they continued dating. Hamilton said due to the age gap, they don’t go out in public and “enjoy spending time with each other.”

Stephen Hamilton, Jr booking photo (Shelby County Jail)

Hamilton added that the teen’s family didn’t like their relationship or him. He said he spoke with the teen’s mom so she wouldn’t think him to be a pedophile and abuser.

Investigators said they were able to get consent to search Hamilton’s phone for evidence and got approval for DNA testing.

In a later interview with the victim, she claimed Hamilton and her met when she bought a phone at Walmart. She said she considered her and Hamilton to be in a “sexual relationship.”

The victim did raise some concerns Hamilton might’ve not been the father and alleged she had been raped by another teen who was 14 years old. In the interview, she said she understood that if she is younger than 16, she can’t agree to have sex with someone.

The teen’s mother admitted that she had learned of Hamilton’s age early on and became more accepting of their relationship (over time) but stated she knew this was not okay.

It is unclear if separate charges were brought against the teen’s mother.

During a later search of Hamilton’s phone, investigators found text messages confirming the relationship with the teen and a video of the pair having sexual relations.

Hamilton was charged with child molesting, Level 1 felony; child molesting, Level 3 felony; sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 5 felony; and child exploitation, Level 5 felony.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17 at 1:15 p.m.