INDIANAPOLIS — Business leaders in Broad Ripple are banding together with the city to combat violence in the popular entertainment district.

There’s no one major change, but a series of small steps being implemented that people will notice moving forward.

Last Sunday morning, tragedy struck the heart of Broad Ripple when four people were shot. Three of those victims died.

Business and city leaders say they’re doing everything they can to make sure that never happens again.

“We’re not solely focused on one thing that can be done,” said Jordan Dillon with the Broad Ripple Village Association. “We’re exploring any and all options. We’re collaborating and we’re dedicated.”

The triple homicide followed a large brawl on Broad Ripple Avenue.

That’s why the Indianapolis Metro Police Dept. will now close the large parking lot at Broad Ripple Station at 11 p.m. every night and anyone in the lot after that time will be considered to be trespassing.

The goal is to prevent large unruly crowds of people who are just hanging out and in some cases causing trouble.

“One thing we’ve noticed is some people come to patronize the establishments, which is good, but we also know there’s a group just hanging out and it seems they’re out for no good,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

IMPD will also set up a half dozen lighting towers and additional cameras in the area. Parking on at least one street will also be restricted.

The changes come after all the bars and restaurants in Broad Ripple agreed to close earlier than normal at 1 a.m.

IMPD’s Chief has a message for everyone visiting the area in the weeks and months ahead.

“If your intent is to cause trouble or look for a fight, Broad Ripple is not the place,” said Taylor.

As for establishing a gun-free zone using special event permits, that will not be in effect this weekend but is still being considered for the future.

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD released a bulleted list of actions being taken to combat violence in Broad Ripple.

The list, which included solutions such as lighting, cameras and parking lot closures, included detailed explanations from IMPD. That list, with IMPD’s full descriptions included, can be read below:

Additional lighting towers Residents can expect additional lighting towers which will be placed strategically across the Broad Ripple footprint to illuminate areas that have been identified. These towers will be provided by and placed by the Department of Public Works. They are generator-powered and locations may shift depending on the need.

IMPD to prohibit roadway parking IMPD will prohibit parking along Guildford Avenue between Broad Ripple Avenue and Westfield beginning at 8 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use nearby streets or parking lots that remain open. Those wanting to get to Broad Ripple Village also may utilize ride-sharing apps or public transportation.

Broad Ripple Station Parking Lot to be Closed The Broad Ripple Station parking lot will be closed off from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. with barriers and an electronic message board will be posted alerting drivers of the closure. IMPD officers will be stationed nearby to enforce this closure.

Additional mobile trailer cameras Residents and visitors can expect to see more crime-fighting technology in the village, including additional mobile trailer cameras. The devices stream video in real-time back to the Incident Analysis Center (IAC). The IAC is staffed with detectives and analysts during specific hours of events and crime prevention operations.

Additional public safety cameras This week, additional public safety cameras were installed in the Broad Ripple area. These cameras provide the same benefits as a mobile trailer camera but at fixed locations. This high-definition video capability has proven beneficial in our event spaces and on our city streets.



“There also will be other changes that residents will not see, such as plainclothes officers,” IMPD said.