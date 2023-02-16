RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Rushville woman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Jacqueline Anderson, 37, was also ordered to 10 years of supervised probation following her release.

Court documents state that on May 6 of 2021, Rush County deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Blazer driven by Anderson after observing a traffic violation. Deputies asked Anderson to remove the keys that were around her neck. Attached to the keys were brass knuckles and a zipper pouch that contained meth, said the D.O.J.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found about 267 grams of pure meth and two scales, said the D.O.J.

Authorities noted that Anderson was convicted of Arson in Henry County in 2017.