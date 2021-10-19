Rocks thrown from Indy overpass narrowly miss IUPUI student’s windshield: ‘It was close’

INDIANAPOLIS — An IUPUI student was southbound on I-465 under the 56th Street overpass on Indy’s northeast late last Friday afternoon when something fell out of the sky and hit his car.

“Two guys with orange hoodies pulled up over their heads were walking on the overpass. They each throw rocks like 10 feet in the air and just run away,” said the student, who did not want to be identified. “It landed just right on the hood of my car and bounced right over.”

The student’s car has several gouges in the hood just inches away from the driver’s side of the windshield.

“It was close,” he said. “If they threw it a half-second later, or I sped up or slowed down, I might be dead.”

Because the driver wasn’t injured, the crime is a misdemeanor, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

“A crime like this is a crime of opportunity,” said Perrine. “Often times somebody sees something laying down, they happen to be on or near an overpass, they think, ‘I’ll just toss it over,’ but, unfortunately, we have seen the deadly consequences of those actions.”

The driver said the rock throwers ran eastbound on 56th Street in the direction of a Marathon gas station and Lawrence Central High School, which hosted a football game just 90 minutes later.

“I think part of this investigation will include going to some of these local businesses, local gathering places, and seeing if we can pull any kind of footage that would include two people in orange sweatshirts,” said Perrine. “If something like that were to happen to you while you were driving, as soon as you can safely do so, pull to the shoulder, exit the interstate and call police right away.

“The quicker that we’re notified, the quicker that we can dispatch officers to the area, and then we can maybe locate the suspects. As soon as it’s reported, we could utilize traffic cameras in the area to look in real time, live time, to see if maybe there’s any suspicious people in the area of that overpass as well.”

If you were in the vicinity of 56th Street and I-465 on the northeast side last Friday between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and think you may have spotted anything, call Indiana State Police at 317-232-TIPS.