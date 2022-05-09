INDIANAPOLIS — A Chipotle restaurant on the north side of Indianapolis was robbed at gunpoint Monday.

Police were called to the Chipotle at the intersection of 86th Street and Westfield Boulevard at about 5 p.m. Police confirm three suspects entered the restaurant while armed.

The suspects took an unknown amount of cash before leaving in a vehicle. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.