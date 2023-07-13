RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond woman has been charged after her reported involvement in a robbery that injured a woman in Wayne County earlier this month.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, 41-year-old Amanda Smith was charged with “robbery resulting in bodily injury,” a level 3 felony, and one count of “criminal confinement,” a level 3 felony, in relation to a July 1 incident.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to a home in Richmond in the early evening of July 1. When officers approached the scene, they were flagged down by an individual saying that a woman was beat up and some of her clothes were missing.

After an investigation, they found that the woman was attempting to sell a ring to Smith. According to the affidavit, Smith allegedly beat the woman up during the transaction with a few others in the home, “punching (her) in the face multiple times,” grabbing her phone and wallet in the process, as well as some of her clothes. The woman then ran from the home without those items to a car that was being driven by a friend.

Over the course of a few days, officers attempted to get into contact with Smith in relation to the incident. Once officers got into contact with her and spoke with her, the documents state that Smith claimed that the woman was attempting to purchase food stamps from Smith, with the altercation occurring after Smith alleged that the woman stole $1,000 from her apartment.

According to court documents, an initial hearing for Smith is scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 19.