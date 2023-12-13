WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond woman has been arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man Tuesday morning in Spring Grove.

According to a post on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, 25-year-old Mikayla Watson was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, after the incident.

On Tuesday, Wayne County deputies were sent to Sunset Drive in Spring Grove on an initial report of a stabbing. Deputies found a man at the scene to have “a superficial laceration” on his neck. The post read that a female suspect had left the scene on foot and was no longer in the area.

Deputies identified the suspect as Watson after an initial investigation into the incident. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies reported to a restaurant on Richmond’s east side, where they found Watson walking in the alley near the restaurant. Watson, who was unarmed, was taken into custody at that time.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges. According to the post, the man who was reportedly stabbed was checked by medics and was released at the scene.