Richmond police seek help finding man who robbed business

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a business Friday morning.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of South 9th Street at about 7 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Police said the suspect mentioned a weapon, but no weapon was ever seen. The suspect fled on foot eastbound on South N Street with cigarettes and cash.

He was described as a white man who stands about 6 feet tall and was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a gray hood and light-colored shoes, per RPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 765-983-7247.