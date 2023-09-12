RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was arrested on Saturday on felony drug charges after he led police on a chase that resulted in him being tased.

An Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling an area near D Street and 5th Street in Richmond when he noticed a vehicle with an equipment violation, according to a news release. Officials claimed that when a traffic stop was initiated, the driver of the vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Brent Diamond of Richmond, drove off and through residential yards.

During the chase, the release said Diamond’s vehicle became blocked by a fence and he exited the vehicle and began to run away from law enforcement. The trooper chased after Diamond and gave him “verbal commands.”

“The driver disobeyed the commands and Trooper Fox de-escalated the situation by deploying his department issued taser,” the release said. “The driver was taken into custody without further incident.”

When Diamond was searched, officials said they found 16.1 grams of crack-cocaine, as well as cash and digital scales. More drugs and drug paraphernalia were also allegedly found in Diamond’s vehicle.

According to the release, Diamond was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony;

Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony;

Operating while a habitual traffic violator (life), a Level 5 felony;

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony;

Possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony;

Three misdemeanors related to the incident.

According to court documents, bail has been set for Diamond at $35,000.