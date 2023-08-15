RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man arrested and charged with child molestation claims that the victim — a girl under the age of 10 — “forced him” to have sex and perform sexual acts on her.

Ronnie G. Black, 55, is currently being held in Wayne County Jail on two counts of child molesting, each a Level 1 felony.

If convicted, Black can face between 20 to 40 years in prison on each count.

Booking photo of Ronnie Black (Wayne County Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to court documents, a teacher’s assistant learned of the alleged sexual abuse after the young girl complained of pain in her privates while at school. After learning the pain allegedly stemmed from sexual assault reportedly committed by Black, the school notified Indiana Child Protective Services.

The teacher’s assistant claimed to be so distraught by the girl’s confession that she went to her car and cried, the documents reveal.

Interviews with the girl ended up revealing not only allegations of sexual assault but claims by the girl that Black took photos and video of the crimes and kept them on his phone.

Richmond police officers eventually spoke to Black on Aug. 10 and confronted him with the child’s allegations.

According to court documents, Black ended up admitting to having sex with the child on multiple occasions but blamed the victim by claiming he was “forced” into performing sex acts on the girl.

Black also reportedly claimed that any videos or photos on his phone were taken by the girl without his consent, according to the documents.

Police arrested Black and took both his DNA and phone into evidence.

Black remains in Wayne County Jail on a $50,000 bond.