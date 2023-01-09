LEBANON, Ind. — A repeat Lebanon drug dealer who was busted for dealing meth has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Drew Shepherd, 33, was found guilty of two counts of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony. Shepherd was found guilty following a two-day trial.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said the trial was held without Shepherd due to Shepherd failing to appear for his own jury trial. Eastwood said while a “trial in absentia” is uncommon, the same safeguards are in place as a normal trial with a defense attorney representing Shepherd in his absence.

Shepherd’s latest dealing charges stemmed from October 2018 in which a drug task force found that Shepherd dealt meth to a confidential informant on two separate occasions. Previously, Shepherd had been convicted of conspiracy to commit dealing of a controlled substance in October 2010.

Court records show Shepherd also has a pending charge for dealing meth in Newton County stemming from a September 2022 investigation.