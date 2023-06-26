DELPHI, Ind. – This could be a landmark week for information in the Delphi murder case.

Allen County Judge Frances Gull, assigned as a special judge to oversee the high-profile case, is expected to unseal a trove of documents related to the case against Richard Allen.

Allen faces two counts of murder in connection with the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge. Police announced his arrest in October 2022, more than five years after the killings.

A redacted probable cause affidavit linked Allen to the case through an unspent round located near the girls’ bodies that prosecutors said had been cycled through a gun owned by Allen.

Some vital documents could be unsealed

Several documents related to Allen’s arrest have remained under seal, with investigators and prosecutors arguing their release could jeopardize the case. Gull authorized the release of a partially redacted probable cause affidavit in November 2022.

Prosecutors argued in court documents that unsealing certain records, including the affidavit, would “create serious and imminent danger to the public interest” and possibly damage an “ongoing murder case.”

However, it appeared dozens of documents related to the case would be released this week. Gull said the court was reviewing more than 130 court filings. She initially anticipated they would be released last week, but the review of those documents apparently took longer than anticipated.

Documents under review include the unredacted probable cause affidavit, search warrant and search warrant return, motions regarding Allen’s pretrial incarceration and mental health history and examinations, and evidentiary challenges.

Some documents—such as Allen’s mental health records and privileged communications with his attorneys and wife—will remain under seal.

The release of additional information in the case was spurred by a request from Kevin Greenlee, an attorney who co-hosts The Murder Sheet podcast.

The unsealed records could provide more insight into evidence against Allen, the rationale used to request search warrants and what investigators found during those searches. They could also shed more light on efforts from Allen’s attorneys to get their client moved to a county jail.

Allen’s June 15 court appearance

Allen appeared in court earlier this month. During the June 15 hearing, defense attorneys and prosecutors revealed he made “multiple confessions to multiple people” regarding the Delphi case.

But Allen’s attorneys argued those admissions came under duress and that Allen’s physical and mental wellbeing have deteriorated during his time in captivity.

Defense lawyers contend his confessions can’t be trusted and want him moved from Westville Correctional Facility to a county jail.

They told the court they’re concerned about the conditions under which their client is being held, saying he’s having difficulty communicating with his defense team. Prosecutors argued that Allen’s treatment is humane.

The judge took the request to move Allen to another facility under advisement.

Allen’s attorneys want some evidence suppressed

Allen’s attorneys also filed a motion to suppress certain evidence from the case, although Gull ultimately decided to push back a hearing on that aspect of the case to a later date. Some of the evidence involves ballistics.

Following Allen’s arrest, his defense attorneys issued a three-page statement questioning the evidence mentioned in court documents. They specifically pointed to tool-mark identification methods used to link the bullet found at the scene to Allen’s gun.

“It is a bit premature to engage in any detailed discussions regarding the veracity of this evidence until more discovery is received, but it is safe to say that the discipline of tool-mark identification (ballistics) is anything but a science. The entire discipline has been under attack in courtrooms across this country as being unreliable and lacking any scientific validity. We anticipate a vigorous legal and factual challenge to any claims by the prosecution as to the reliability of its conclusions concerning the single magic bullet,” attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin wrote in a statement on Dec. 1.

Gull later issued a gag order barring anyone associated with the Delphi case from publicly discussing it, although attorneys are allowed to comment on procedural aspects.

Allen’s trial scheduled for January 2024

Allen’s trial, scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024, is expected to last three weeks. While the trial will take place in Delphi, jurors will be selected from Allen County and brought by bus to the Carroll County Courthouse.

Allen’s attorneys asked for a change of venue, but Gull decided the logistics of moving the proceedings away from Carroll County, where many witnesses and investigators reside, were too challenging and financially unfeasible.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors later agreed to use Allen County for the jury pool.