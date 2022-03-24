INDIANAPOLIS — A rash of thefts at luxury apartment complexes in Fountain Square has some residents concerned there may be a connection.

Over the past two months, police reports show several hits across Fletcher Place and Fountain Square. In one instance, a car was stolen at the Pinnex complex. At that same location, there were also catalytic converters stolen. The Hinge and Edge 35 complexes have fallen victim to bike thefts. Crissy Lubke was one of those victims.

“Looking around the bike room, we noticed two other bike locks that had been cut and a wall mount that looked like it was trying to be disassembled,” recalled Lubke. “Having something stolen from you is just super violating. I’ve had that bike for 10 years, and it was like my baby. I road over 2,000 miles on it. It was my prized possession, so now that it’s gone, it’s truly a loss.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incidents but unsure at this time if there is a connection between any of them.

“Some of it comes down to seeing trends. Are there similar methods being used? Similar things being stolen? Do the suspects pair up? Are there suspect vehicles in all of them that come together to see if paired incidents?” explained IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. “When it’s in a certain area, it goes to a booking sergeant who reads all the cases happening in their district, and then they look for patterns.”

When it comes to bikes, IMPD encourages owners to write down their serial numbers. Without it, they may not be able to track down your stolen property.

“You wouldn’t believe how many people don’t know the serial number for their bikes,” said Lt. Foley.

IMPD said residents can help crack down on thefts by talking with their neighbors and keeping a watch for suspicious activity.