MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20.

According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl.

The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room when she woke up to Andrew Fullhart, 25, raping her.

The girl told officers she was in extreme pain from the alleged attack. Police collected the girl’s bloody undergarments as evidence, according to court documents.

Another person who lived with the girl told investigators she saw a bottle of Fireball whiskey next to Fullhart’s pants on the girl’s bedroom floor.

Fullhart faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.