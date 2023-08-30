RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – A Union City man was charged after violating a lifetime parole plea agreement as a violent sex offender.

James J.R. Warvel, 30, is a registered sex offender in the county of Randolph.

Investigators began a case on Warvel in August after learning he was living at an address off South Columbia Street in Union City that had six children also living there. The oldest was 9 years old.

The probable cause stated Warvel had signed a plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to “Lifetime parole Violation.”

In the agreement signed, Warvel was not allowed to have direct or indirect contact with a child less than 16 years of age.

After investigators spoke with the homeowner and landlord for the property, they confirmed that he rented out the upstairs apartment and Warvel was a tenant. The landlord added that the young couple had several small children and they were staying in the home.

Their ages ranged from 7 months; 2, 4, 7, 8 and 9 years old.

James Warvel booking photo (Randolph County Jail)

The landlord also told investigators that Warvel had been staying at the home at the same time the children were. He also had been sleeping on the property at night, while the children were also sleeping there, according to court documents.

Investigators said they then interviewed Warvel who stated he was registered as a sex offender and lived at the property on South Columbia Street.

He added that he was not there, would go for long walks multiple times a day and would also stay at another residence with his father to stay away from the children.

Court records explained, Warvel later admitted that he would sometimes go around the children but only for “30 minutes at a time.”

Investigators said Warvel also admitted to sleeping in the home while the kids were “sleeping in another bedroom.”

Warvel was arrested and charged with criminal parole violation by a sex offender, Level 5 Felony. It was upgraded to Level 5 since Warvel has a prior unrelated conviction.

An initial court hearing was set for Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m.