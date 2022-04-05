INDIANAPOLIS – A northwest side bar that was the site of a deadly shooting has been operating without a liquor or food license, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, JD’s Pub lacked both a liquor license and a health department license for serving food.

The business is closed indefinitely. IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said the Pike Township Fire Department and IMPD’s Nuisance Abatement Unit issued a closure order preventing the business from operating “for the foreseeable future.”

IMPD has asked the Marion County Public Health Department to make sure the pub follows the proper guidelines for reopening. A “Forbid to Occupy” order was posted on the door over the weekend.

Deja Morse, 27, died following a shootout in the parking lot outside the business, located in the 6900 block of Eagle Highlands Way.

Police were dispatched to the location around 2 a.m. Saturday. However, they didn’t find a shooting victim. Officers learned Morse was being taken to an area hospital; shortly after that, a crash was reported on I-65 southbound near mile marker 116.

The car ended up in a ditch, police said. Morse was taken to a hospital but later died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Morse died from gunshot wounds and ruled her death a homicide.

Three other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The case remains under investigation, IMPD said.